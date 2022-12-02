Jury finds man guilty in deadly shooting of Germantown man

A 2001 Honda CR-V, a pellet gun, a safe with about $2,000 and some illegal narcotics were reportedly missing from the home.

In March, two inmates at the Montgomery County Jail reported they had information on a Germantown murder. They told detectives Debord admitted to shooting the victim multiple times, according to municipal court records.

One inmate said Debord “was bragging and telling this story to all who would listen inside the jail,” according to an affidavit.