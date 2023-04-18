Kettering man accused of running a brothel

A Kettering man indicted Tuesday is accused of running a brothel.
Juan Manuel Lopez Gomez, 37, was issued a summons to appear for his May 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas court for promoting prostitution (operate brothel) and a misdemeanor charge of procuring.
The Kettering Police Department was conducting undercover investigations and learned that there was suspected illegal activity at a house in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, near the intersection with Far Hills Avenue, said Montgomery Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.
“The undercover officer set up an appointment at the location with a suspected prostitute,” Flannagan said. “The defendant was operating the location as a brothel.”
The procuring charge alleges that the house was used for sexual activity for hire, he said.
