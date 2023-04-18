Kettering man accused of running a brothel

Juan Manuel Lopez Gomez, 37, was issued a summons to appear for his May 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas court for promoting prostitution (operate brothel) and a misdemeanor charge of procuring.

The Kettering Police Department was conducting undercover investigations and learned that there was suspected illegal activity at a house in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, near the intersection with Far Hills Avenue, said Montgomery Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.