Kettering man wanted in Moraine child rape case

A Kettering man indicted Tuesday is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Moraine over a more than five-year span.
An arrest warrant was issued for Josiah B. Jones, 20, who is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape; three counts of gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13; and gross sexual imposition by force.
A girl, now 15, told her family members in December 2020 that Jones had been sexually assaulting her, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
She said that Jones, who is known to the family, assaulted her between February 2014 and December 2019, Flannagan said.
The allegations were investigated by the Moraine Police Department.
In Other News
1
Dayton police officer and suspect shot on Ingram Street
2
Man found dead in Huber Heights home identified, police investigate as...
3
Former AFRL, NASIC contractor sentenced for taking 2,500 pages of...
4
Trotwood man surrenders to SWAT team after domestic violence call
5
Dayton teen faces adult murder trial for April shooting