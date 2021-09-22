Kettering man wanted in Moraine child rape case

An arrest warrant was issued for Josiah B. Jones, 20, who is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape; three counts of gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13; and gross sexual imposition by force.

A girl, now 15, told her family members in December 2020 that Jones had been sexually assaulting her, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.