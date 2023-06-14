BreakingNews
Kettering woman pleads guilty in teen sex case
Kettering woman pleads guilty in teen sex case

Crime & Law
A Kettering woman accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy last summer and then exchanging explicit photos with him when she was out on bail has pleaded guilty to charges.

Justina Faith McBride, 47, on Thursday pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, one count of violation of a protection order while committing a felony, plus two misdemeanor counts each of sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The Kettering Police Department began an investigation when the boy’s mother reported the allegations after receiving information from a friend, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

McBride admitted to having intercourse with the teen “no more than five times” last summer, according to an affidavit filed in September in Kettering Municipal Court.

Police learned in late December that McBride violated the terms of her bond with continued contact and abuse with the boy and had provided him with gifts, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Justina McBride has been in almost daily contact with juvenile victim since mid-October,” an affidavit filed in January in Kettering Municipal Court stated. “These contacts include in-person contact and communicating via cellphone through Snapchat. These communications include the sharing of nude photos back and forth of both the suspect and juvenile victim.”

The child pornography-related charges are for incidents that happened between Oct. 21 and Dec. 30, 2022, court documents state.

A message was left seeking comment from her attorney.

She faces more than 20 years in prison when Judge Angelina Jackson sentences her on June 26, according to plea documents.

McBride also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require her when she is released from prison to register her address every 180 days for 25 years.

