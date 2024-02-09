BreakingNews
Coroner IDs man whose body was found by excavation crews in Dayton

Man accused in Oregon District sex crime pleads guilty to obstruction charge

A Huber Heights man who had been accused of an August 2022 sex crime at an Oregon District nightclub pleaded guilty to an obstruction charge.

Curtis Hope Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to one year in prison, according to plea documents.

He was indicted in June on one count of sexual battery for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Aug. 21, 2022 who had been escorted by a bouncer from outside Newcom’s at 418 E. Fifth St., Dayton, to the restroom. The woman told a friend and they went to a local hospital for an examination, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of his plea the indictment is waived.

He is not in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced March 5.

