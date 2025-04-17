Man accused in shooting, crash in downtown Dayton indicted

Garrison is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment April 22.

The charges reach back to a shooting and crash early April 1.

At about 1:15 a.m., police responded to East Fourth and South Main streets, finding a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle.

Medics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though police later said the man was stable.

After the shooting, family of the victim reported the shooter goes by “Gutta” and is known to sell drugs in the Park Manor apartment complex, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Investigators then used Flock cameras and other cameras at downtown businesses to capture footage of the shooting, and managed to piece together the make, model and license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, as well as identify a possible suspect, the affidavit said.

Police saw the vehicle at the apartment complex, but it fled before the could identify the driver, court documents said. However, other officers later apprehended the driver and identified him as Garrison, the affidavit said.

Court documents said that Garrison and his girlfriend confirmed in interviews that he went by “Gutta.”