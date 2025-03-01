Man accused of breaking toddler’s arm sentenced to time served after pleading guilty

A man accused of breaking a 1-year-old’s upper arm by yanking him off his feet in 2022 in Washington Twp. has pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Calvin James Brown, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering, and was sentenced by Judge Mary Montgomery to the time has already served in jail, and up to five years of probation.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Brown was accused of injuring the child Dec. 4, 2022 at an apartment in the Ten31 Living Spaces complex off Lyons Road near the intersection with Ohio 725, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
“Calvin James Brown did cause serious physical harm to (a 1-year-old boy) by yanking him up off of his feet by his right arm and carrying him in such a manner that it caused an acute spiral fracture of the right humerus,” the affidavit said.
Brown is not the biological father of the child, who was almost to his second birthday at the time of the injury, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
