Man accused of breaking toddler’s arm sentenced to time served after pleading guilty

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Brown was accused of injuring the child Dec. 4, 2022 at an apartment in the Ten31 Living Spaces complex off Lyons Road near the intersection with Ohio 725, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

“Calvin James Brown did cause serious physical harm to (a 1-year-old boy) by yanking him up off of his feet by his right arm and carrying him in such a manner that it caused an acute spiral fracture of the right humerus,” the affidavit said.

Brown is not the biological father of the child, who was almost to his second birthday at the time of the injury, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.