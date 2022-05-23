Man accused of creating child porn involving teen in Clayton

A man is facing charges after he reportedly filmed himself engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old in Clayton.
Tyler D. Leslie, 22, was charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old on May 1 and filming it on the victim’s cell phone, an affidavit read.
Leslie was arrested early Monday morning by Miamisburg police on East Central Avenue, according to jail booking records.
