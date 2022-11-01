Man accused of dragging Dayton officer from ATV found guilty

Other ATV riders were able to flee, but Trammell reportedly had engine troubles.

Trammell is accused of restarting the ATV and reversing it when police approached him. When police ordered him to get off the ATV, he drove at officer Jamie Luckoski and carried him over a curb before hitting a traffic sign, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Luckoski reportedly suffered a large laceration to his leg as a result.

Police then wrestled Trammell from the ATV. Trammell fought with officers until police used a Taser on him and he was bitten by a police dog, according to an affidavit.

In a post trial brief, the defense wrote Luckoski was “injured by his own actions.”

“He chased down, on foot, a person who at best he believed to have committed a minor misdemeanor traffic offense,” court documents read. “He grabbed the defendant and the ATV. It was by his actions that he suffered puncture wounds on his leg from something on the ATV. He was not run over by the ATV. We should not lower the bar on what constitutes serious offenses, simply because it involves law enforcement.”

The prosecution argued Trammell repeatedly ignored Luckoski’s orders before hitting the officer and reportedly fighting with officers.

“Deontaye Trammell’s choices escalated what should have been a simple traffic stop,” the prosecution wrote. “His series of bad decisions to ignore police orders, to attempt to flee, to strike officer Luckoski, and to fight both officers led to these charges and at trial the state proved said charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”