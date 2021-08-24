Man accused of assaulting, dragging Dayton officer on ATV indicted

“Officers continued to order Trammell from the vehicle, but he drove at [Officer Jamie] Luckoski, carrying him over a curb and colliding with a traffic sign thus causing a large laceration to Luckoski’s leg,” court documents read.

The officer was dragged several feet and pinned between the ATV and sign pole, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Officers wrestled Trammell from the ATV and he fought with them until police used a Taser on him and he was bitten by a police dog, according to the affidavit.

Luckoski needed stitches to close the laceration on his leg, according to the prosecutor’s office.

During a search of Trammell’s backpack, officers reportedly found a loaded handgun.

Trammell is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.