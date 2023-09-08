Man accused of fatally shooting friend in head in Dayton arrested

A Dayton man wanted on suspicion of fatally shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of the DeSoto Bass apartment complex has been arrested, police announced.

Dayton Police Department Police Information Specialist James Rider said that James Christopher Hughes, 34, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Friday afternoon, according to jail records.

Hughes was charged Aug. 9 on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability.

The charges stem from around 4:10 a.m. on July 29, when investigators said that Hughes and Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller, 28, were near a large gathering in the DeSoto Bass apartment complex parking lot in the 1000 block of Carver Place, according to an affidavit.

Court documents said that “Mr. Hughes became angry with another patron of the gathering, who was not Mr. Israel-Miller, pulled out a firearm and shot Mr. Israel-Miller in the head.”

Documents said that Israel-Miller fell to the ground and Hughes took unknown items out of Israel-Miller’s pocket. Israel-Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes then got into a vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver and ordered her to drive, according to court records.

Investigators said in court documents that they found that Israel-Miller and Hughes had been good friends, and there was no argument between them when the shooting took place.

Hughes is scheduled to be in court on Monday, according to jail records.