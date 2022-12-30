Man accused of hitting Butler Twp police cruisers with stolen truck indicted

A man accused of stealing a truck and using it to hit multiple Butler Twp. police cruisers on Christmas Eve was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Anthony Lamar Brown, 32, of Columbus, is facing failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism and obstructing official businesses charges. The grand jury declined to indict him on a felonious assault of a police officer charge.
Brown is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 5.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Butler Twp. police responded around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 24 to the Days Inn in the 7400 block of Miller Lane on a report of a disorderly person. When officers arrived, a woman told them Brown threatened to kill her and was chasing her, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.
Brown reportedly had multiple warrants and a probation violation. When police found him hiding nearby, Brown ran away.
He crossed Interstate 75 North and almost caused a wreck, according to an affidavit. He then reportedly stole a Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked at Knights Inn Dayton in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue nearby.
When police arrived in marked cruisers, “Anthony deliberately rammed multiple cruisers and almost struck [an officer] as well. … Anthony appeared to deliberately try to strike [the officer],” the affidavit stated.
Officers took Brown into custody after performing a vehicle take-down maneuver.
