Man accused of hitting Butler Twp police cruisers with stolen truck indicted

Brown reportedly had multiple warrants and a probation violation. When police found him hiding nearby, Brown ran away.

He crossed Interstate 75 North and almost caused a wreck, according to an affidavit. He then reportedly stole a Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked at Knights Inn Dayton in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue nearby.

When police arrived in marked cruisers, “Anthony deliberately rammed multiple cruisers and almost struck [an officer] as well. … Anthony appeared to deliberately try to strike [the officer],” the affidavit stated.

Officers took Brown into custody after performing a vehicle take-down maneuver.