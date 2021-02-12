Man accused of killing person over $10 pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Miller’s attorneys, Bradley Baldwin and John Pinard, filed the plea of not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this month and said the plea joins his original not guilty plea. The attorneys also filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation to determine Miller’s sanity at the time of the alleged offense.

Also, a motion to suppress evidence has been filed in the case. The defense is asking a judge to bar the use of any supposed identification testimony, statements made by Miller to law enforcement and any evidence collected by the Dickenson County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Russell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

“Additionally, on Nov. 30, 2020, officers and agents from the Dayton Police Department unlawfully seized a DNA standard from Mr. Miller’s person,” the motion says. “All evidence obtained was the product of a search and seizure conducted in violation of the defendant’s rights under the United States Constitution and the Ohio Constitution.”

A next court date in the case is set for Feb. 19.