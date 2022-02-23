Hamburger icon
Man sentenced in break-ins of Dayton-area drug dealers’ homes

By Kristen Spicker
A Columbus man who reportedly conspired with four others to break into the homes of Dayton-area drug dealers and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Kieran Chandre Furness, 28, was accused of violating the Hobbs Act and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

He allegedly planned at least four home invasions in the Dayton-area.

In January 2019, he reportedly broke into residences in Dayton, Trotwood and Harrison Twp. with co-conspirators.

“While inside the homes, defendants bound up the ankles and wrists of adult and child occupants, forcing them to lie face down on the floor, and brandishing firearms towards them,” the press release read.

Furness was the last of five people sentenced in the investigation. His co-defendants are accused of robbing reported drug dealers, stealing their drugs, cash, vehicles, jewelry, clothing shoes and firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the other four were sentenced to the following:

  • Dreshaun Alexander Thomas: 97 months (more than eight years) in prison
  • William Anthony-Lee Baylor: 72 months (six years) in prison
  • James Ralph Jackson III: 60 months (five years) in prison
  • Eric Sterling Brown II: 48 months (four years) in prison

