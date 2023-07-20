Man accused of robbing mail carrier with hammer found incompetent for trial

TROY - A Tipp City man accused of grabbing a postal carrier’s mail bag and stealing a postal scanner while armed with a hammer was found incompetent to stand trial Thursday in a Miami County court.

Timothy Nuckles, 52, was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor resisting in a May 30 incident at his home. Police said Nuckles had a hammer in his hand when he confronted the postal carrier on the front porch. The carrier was able to hang onto the scanner but said the scanner holder was taken. He was not injured.

A competency evaluation of Nuckles was ordered in the Municipal Court, where Judge Samuel Huffman Thursday found him incompetent to stand trial. Nuckles was ordered into treatment in an effort to restore his competency.

Also Thursday, Nuckles was in county Common Pleas Court on two indictments issued by the grand jury for felony harassment with a bodily substance for an incident in the county jail and felony assault also in the jail.

Not guilty pleas were entered. Nuckles is considered a danger to himself and the community and attempted to obtain a Taser from a jail correction officer, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Judge Stacy Wall set bail at $5,000 cash or surety on each of the new charges.