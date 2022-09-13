dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kettering mall bathroom gets time served

Panera Bread will be growing at Town & Country Shopping Center as part of renovations that include demolishing buildings. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Panera Bread will be growing at Town & Country Shopping Center as part of renovations that include demolishing buildings. FILE

Crime & Law
By
46 minutes ago

A Moraine man accused of exposing himself during an April attack inside a women’s restroom at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering was sentenced to time served.

Derek James McGrew, 28, was released from the Montgomery County Jail after he pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to public indecency, a misdemeanor, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show.

ExploreRELATED: Moraine man indicted for attempted rape accused of attacking woman at Kettering mall

McGrew was indicted in April for felony charges of attempted rape, kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition as well as the public indecency charge. As part of his plea agreement, the felony charges were dismissed, according to court records.

McGrew was accused of exposing himself to a woman around 9:30 p.m. April 11 inside a restroom on the east side of the shopping center at 300 E. Stroop Road, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

ExploreRELATED: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kettering shopping mall bathroom

He reportedly tried to take off the woman’s pants, fondled her and pulled her hair before she was able to break free and report it to security, the affidavit stated.

The public indecency charge carried a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail plus a $250 fine and up to five years of community control, according to the plea agreement document.

McGrew, who was ordered to pay court costs, had been jailed since his arrest in April by Kettering police.

Combined ShapeCaption
Derek McGrew

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Derek McGrew

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Combined ShapeCaption
Derek McGrew

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Woman racks up more than $50K in loans in fraud case across Dayton...
2
18-year-old woman shot in Xenia Twp., Dayton man arrested in northern...
3
Man accused of rape, sexual assault of a young girl over past three...
4
Pike County murder trial: Prosecution details George Wagner IV’s...
5
Ex-Centerville HS teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top