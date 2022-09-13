Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kettering mall bathroom gets time served

Derek James McGrew, 28, was released from the Montgomery County Jail after he pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to public indecency, a misdemeanor, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show.

McGrew was indicted in April for felony charges of attempted rape, kidnapping, abduction and gross sexual imposition as well as the public indecency charge. As part of his plea agreement, the felony charges were dismissed, according to court records.