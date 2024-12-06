Breaking: Can you help Dayton police ID driver who fatally struck man in crosswalk?

Man accused of sharing child sexual abuse material from Snapchat gets probation

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Vandalia man accused of downloading and sharing child sexual abuse material has been sentenced to probation.

Cal J. Miller, 27, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Elizabeth A. Ellis to five years of probation. He will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender, so will have to register every 180 days for 25 years.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vandalia man accused of downloading, sharing child sex abuse material on Snapchat

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Miller was charged after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force notified the Vandalia Division of Police that they believed Miller had uploaded child sexual abuse material to the instant messaging app Snapchat.

“Officers served a search warrant and determined he was downloading [child sexual abuse material] from Snapchat and then sharing it with others,” Greg Flannagan, public information officer for the prosecutor’s office, said.

In Other News
1
Dayton man accused of uploading child sexual abuse material gets...
2
Grand jury declines to indict 19-year-old accused in Trotwood homicide
3
Can you help Dayton police ID driver who fatally struck man in...
4
Man, woman face murder charges in death of gunshot victim who crashed...
5
NEW DETAILS: Teen arrested in Huber Heights stabbing had bloody knife...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.