Man accused of sharing child sexual abuse material from Snapchat gets probation

A Vandalia man accused of downloading and sharing child sexual abuse material has been sentenced to probation.
Cal J. Miller, 27, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Elizabeth A. Ellis to five years of probation. He will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender, so will have to register every 180 days for 25 years.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Miller was charged after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force notified the Vandalia Division of Police that they believed Miller had uploaded child sexual abuse material to the instant messaging app Snapchat.
“Officers served a search warrant and determined he was downloading [child sexual abuse material] from Snapchat and then sharing it with others,” Greg Flannagan, public information officer for the prosecutor’s office, said.
