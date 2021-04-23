Man accused of shooting at Harrison Twp. liquor store workers after card declined is indicted

Shawn Jermaine Parker is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability for prior offense of violence and drug convictions; each of the charges also carries a three-year firearm specification. He also is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called March 7 to McGuire’s Liquor Store at 4211 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp. on a report of shots fired.