Man arrested by Miami Twp. police suspected in multiple U.S. Bank robberies

A man suspected in multiple area bank robberies this week was arrested Thursday afternoon by Miami Twp. police after a robbery in Kettering.
The suspect had been released from prison about five months ago.
Fairborn police said that William Anthony Rivers, 62, was taken into custody by Miami Twp. police on suspicion of committing at least three robberies at U.S. Bank branches, including the U.S. Bank on Main Street in Fairborn.
“We would like to thank all those who provided information leading to his arrest as well as our local law enforcement partners who participated in this investigation,” the Fairborn Police Department said in a release.
Law enforcement agencies have been investigating bank robberies in the area this week. The first was on Monday afternoon in Fairborn. Then on Tuesday, the U.S. Bank branch on Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek was robbed. Finally, on Thursday, the U.S. Bank branch inside the Meijer store on Wilmington Pike in Kettering joined the list.
Fairborn police on Tuesday had identified Rivers as a person of interest in the bank robbery. Officers there released a photo of Rivers from the Ohio Department of Corrections, which said that Rivers had been released from prison in November 2020 for armed robbery in Greene County.
An aggravated robbery charge has been filed against Rivers in Fairborn Municipal Court. Charges in other jurisdictions are expected to be pursued.