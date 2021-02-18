Man charged in connection to Dayton freshman’s death appears in court

“The defendant drove to the home of one of the passengers. When they arrived, the defendant and his passengers noticed the victim was no longer in the back of the truck,” prosecutors said.

Carlile drove back the way he came and past the victim in the roadway, who was clearly injured, the office said.

“Instead of stopping and offering the victim aid and assistance or calling 911 to report the injury, as required by law, the defendant drove away,” the press release says. “The victim died three days later as a result of his injuries. The autopsy determined the victim suffered blunt-force trauma consistent with either falling or jumping from a moving vehicle. The coroner ruled the death an accident.”

Carlile’s attorney, Christopher Deal, released a statement via email to the Dayton Daily News on Thursday morning.

“What happened to Michael Currin on September 20, 2020, was an unexpected tragedy, our hearts go out to all of his loved ones and friends,” Deal said, adding that he hasn’t seen the police reports but expects to soon. “What I can tell you is that after a long and thorough investigation by the Dayton Police Department, Michael’s death was ruled an accident, and from what I do know, I can honestly say that my client did not know when Michael fell out of the back of the pickup truck that 20th day of September.”

The prosecutor’s office said in the release that it was a tragic accident in which a young man lost his life.

“The police investigation found no indication the defendant was driving recklessly or was impaired. The law does require the operator of a motor vehicle stop after an accident and remain there until authorities arrive. We extend our deepest sympathies and the victim and his family are in our prayers,” the prosecutor’s office said.