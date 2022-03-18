Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man charged in Dayton child rape case indicted again

Daniel Mennecke

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Daniel Mennecke

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

A 31-year-old Jefferson Twp. man was indicted Friday on new charges in connection to a Dayton child rape case.

Daniel Mennecke is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment for eight counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. The charges are in addition to his Dec. 16, 2020, indictment for two counts of rape of a child younger than 10; five counts of rape of a child younger than 13; one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor; and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

ExploreRELATED: Weapon used in Dayton child sex assault case, prosecutors say

Mennecke’s accuser told her family that he had been sexually abusing her since 2012, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

“The timespan on his offenses date back several years and include allegations he created child pornographic images/videos during the abuse and that some instances of sexual abuse include a victim while he/she was under the age of 10 years old,” a court document stated. “Some of the incident(s) of sexual abuse also included a weapon. A search warrant conducted at defendant’s residence has confirmed some of the details of the sexual abuse the victim describes.”

Mennecke is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Dec. 16, 2020, arrest by Dayton police.

In Other News
1
Investigation leads to Hamilton bust of major local drug trafficking...
2
Piqua man, 19, charged in obscenity with a minor case
3
Middletown police chief says shooting suspect, victim know each other
4
24-year-old shot, killed outside Target in Cincinnati area
5
Many Montgomery County fatal crashes involved impaired drivers last...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top