Man charged in Dayton child rape case indicted again

A 31-year-old Jefferson Twp. man was indicted Friday on new charges in connection to a Dayton child rape case.
Daniel Mennecke is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment for eight counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. The charges are in addition to his Dec. 16, 2020, indictment for two counts of rape of a child younger than 10; five counts of rape of a child younger than 13; one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor; and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.
Mennecke’s accuser told her family that he had been sexually abusing her since 2012, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.
“The timespan on his offenses date back several years and include allegations he created child pornographic images/videos during the abuse and that some instances of sexual abuse include a victim while he/she was under the age of 10 years old,” a court document stated. “Some of the incident(s) of sexual abuse also included a weapon. A search warrant conducted at defendant’s residence has confirmed some of the details of the sexual abuse the victim describes.”
Mennecke is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Dec. 16, 2020, arrest by Dayton police.
