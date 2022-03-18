Man charged in Dayton child rape case indicted again

Daniel Mennecke is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment for eight counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. The charges are in addition to his Dec. 16, 2020, indictment for two counts of rape of a child younger than 10; five counts of rape of a child younger than 13; one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor; and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

Mennecke’s accuser told her family that he had been sexually abusing her since 2012, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.