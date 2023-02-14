Man charged in Moraine police chase involving stolen car granted intervention over conviction

An 19-year-old man charged in connection to a stolen car that led police on a chase in Moraine was granted intervention in lieu of conviction.
Montgomery County Probation Services will supervise Jaylin Darren Barnes for at least one year and no more than five years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
If he violates the conditions of his treatment and rehabilitation the court could revoke the order.
In December, a grand jury indicted Barnes on three felonies —improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office and receiving stolen property — and two misdemeanors — obstructing official business and failure to stop after an accident.
Barnes’ defense attorney, Bridget Jackson, said she felt that intervention in lieu of conviction was a good fit for her client and gave him a chance to move forward with his life without having a felony on his record.
She noted part of his treatment and rehabilitation included Kushinda Court, a program started by Judge Gerald Parker for young Black men that provides resources for finding jobs and problem solving and helps participants make better friends and become better boyfriends, husbands and fathers. The program includes counseling as well.
Sometimes young people make mistakes and don’t think things through, Jackson added. It’s better for society to help and redirect them rather then incarcerate them, she explained.
The charges were tied to an incident in December where Moraine police responded to the area of Springboro Pike and West Dorothy Lane regarding a stolen Honda Acura.
An officer saw the vehicle leaving a car wash on West Dorothy Lane and attempted to stop it, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.
The car fled, resulting in a short police chase down the road toward state Route 741, according to police. The chase ended after the Honda crashed into another vehicle and the three occupants fled on foot.
All three suspects were arrested. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kettering court records identified Barnes and Dalan Jamal Nevins as occupants in the Honda and Tolie Damien Pate Jr. as the driver.
Barnes and Nevins were transported to Kettering Health Main Campus for treatment and Pate was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.
Last month, Pate pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Additional charges were dismissed. Pate was sentenced to up to five years of probation.
Nevins pleaded no contest and was found guilty in Kettering Municipal Court of a lesser charge of persistent disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve two years of unsupervised probation.
