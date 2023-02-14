Man charged in Moraine police chase involving stolen car granted intervention over conviction

She noted part of his treatment and rehabilitation included Kushinda Court, a program started by Judge Gerald Parker for young Black men that provides resources for finding jobs and problem solving and helps participants make better friends and become better boyfriends, husbands and fathers. The program includes counseling as well.

Sometimes young people make mistakes and don’t think things through, Jackson added. It’s better for society to help and redirect them rather then incarcerate them, she explained.

The charges were tied to an incident in December where Moraine police responded to the area of Springboro Pike and West Dorothy Lane regarding a stolen Honda Acura.

An officer saw the vehicle leaving a car wash on West Dorothy Lane and attempted to stop it, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

The car fled, resulting in a short police chase down the road toward state Route 741, according to police. The chase ended after the Honda crashed into another vehicle and the three occupants fled on foot.

All three suspects were arrested. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kettering court records identified Barnes and Dalan Jamal Nevins as occupants in the Honda and Tolie Damien Pate Jr. as the driver.

Barnes and Nevins were transported to Kettering Health Main Campus for treatment and Pate was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

Last month, Pate pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Additional charges were dismissed. Pate was sentenced to up to five years of probation.

Nevins pleaded no contest and was found guilty in Kettering Municipal Court of a lesser charge of persistent disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve two years of unsupervised probation.