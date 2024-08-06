Man charged in Trotwood severed legs case of Kettering father waives speedy trial

Keiter Jr. pleaded not guilty to all charges. The waiver applies to each six counts, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show.

The trial date, which had been set for later this month, has been vacated, and a scheduling conference was set for Aug. 13, a filing by Judge Elizabeth Ellis states.

The defendant remains in the county jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.

Messages left for Keiter Jr.’s attorney, public defender Michael Dailey, were not immediately returned.

Dailey last week filed a motion for prosecutors to turn over evidence that’s expected to be used at trial.

Keiter Jr. “is entitled to full discovery to vindicate his state and federal constitutional rights to effective assistance of counsel, due process of law, equal protection of the law,” the filing states.

These involve statements by Keiter Jr., co-defendants and witnesses, according to court records.

They also include military reports, records of prior convictions, hospital or other medical reports, mental examinations and experiments, and “all items seized or discovered by any and all searches” in the case, documents show.

Two others also face charges in the case, which started April 22 after Trotwood police responded to a report of human legs found at the edge of a driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road.

Investigators were able to identify the remains as Edgar S. Keiter Sr. using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, Kettering police Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman said previously.

Amanda Nicole Reiff, 40, of Dayton was indicted on complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She also remains in the county jail on $150,000 bond, records show.

During the investigation, Reiff was identified as the girlfriend of Keiter Jr., according to court records. She allegedly told a witness Keiter Jr. put his father’s body in a storage unit.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Tygan Keiter, 23, of Kettering on two counts of tampering with evidence. He remains in the county jail on $150,000 bond, according to records.

Tygan Keiter reportedly sent text messages and made calls from the cellphone of Keiter Sr. after his death.

Keiter Jr. told Tygan Keiter to go to the victim’s apartment to stage text messages from his phone to make it look like he was still alive, according to court records.

Kettering and Trotwood police responded to Keiter Sr.’s Croftshire Drive apartment in Kettering on April 26 and found appliances and carpet were missing from the unit. Keiter Jr. was arrested May 1 in Dayton.