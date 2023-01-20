Man convicted of 4 murders sentenced to life in prison for Butler Twp. shooting

The prosecution said in a sentencing memo the defendant, on Oct. 27, 2022, “told this court he wanted the death penalty.”

“He further stated that ‘everywhere he goes he kills people.’ Defendant then asked this court and the state to guarantee isolation because he voiced feeling homicidal towards other inmates and indicated he would kill again if given the opportunity.”

Madonda’s defense wrote he was remorseful for his actions and sought a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, which would be served at the same time as his sentences in the Akron and New Mexico homicides.

Madonda and Mdadane were both from South Africa and in the U.S. with work visas. On Feb. 19, 2011, Madonda drove Mdadane to the 10100 block of Frederick Pike in Butler Twp. and shot and killed him, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Days before, Madonda reportedly shot and killed a bank vice president in Akron. He then lured Mdadane to the Dayton area as part of a plan to take Mdadane’s identity.

Madonda reportedly fled Ohio with Mdadane’s belongings and went to New Mexico.

Approximately a month later, Madonda shot and killed two men in a hotel room and then fled to Texas, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Texas Rangers found Madonda in a hotel room with the revolver used in all four homicides.