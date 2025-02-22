Man dead after police shooting in Piqua

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene, and the officer was uninjured, police said.

The police department said that there is “no ongoing threat to the community” and that they requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assist with the investigation.

They also asked that anyone with information about the incident to call the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027.

Police said they would share more information “as it is able to be released.”