Woman found dead in early-morning house fire in Harrison Twp.

A woman was found dead in a bedroom following a house fire in Harrison Twp. early Thursday morning.
Around 2:19 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3900 block of Fairsmith Road for a house fire.
The house was billowing with smoke from the fire when they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Harrison Twp. Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire. Firefighters found a woman dead inside a bedroom.
The Harrison Twp. Fire Marshal, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and Ohio Fire Marshal are investigating.
