Man exposes himself to jogger on UD bike path

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

A woman jogging on the bike path near Irving Avenue reported Tuesday morning that a man jogging ahead of her exposed himself and “engaged in lewd behavior,” according to an alert from University of Dayton public safety.

The jogger, who was not a UD student, reported around 5:35 a.m. that she ran from the man, who followed her, slapped her buttocks and ran off toward Shafor Boulevard, the alert stated.

The suspect is described as having a smaller athletic build and was wearing black shorts, a burgundy sweatshirt and a white surgical COVID mask.

Anyone with information, or who is aware of similar incidents, is urged to call the Department of Public Safety dispatcher at 937-229-2121.

