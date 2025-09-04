Man gets 3 years for assault of fellow Warren County Jail inmate

A Clermont County man who pleaded guilty to the May assault of a fellow Warren County Jail inmate, who suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, has been sentenced.
What was he sentenced to?
- Edward Allen Moore, 34, of Williamsburg, was sentenced Tuesday by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe to 2-3 years in prison.
What did he plead to?
- He pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault.
What was he accused of?
- “On May 7, 2025, at the Warren County Jail, defendant caused serious physical harm to another inmate,” his indictment stated.
- At the time of the assault, Moore was jailed following a misdemeanor theft conviction in Mason Municipal Court.
- During the May 7 assault, Moore reportedly punched the victim in the face. The other man fell to the ground and hit his head on concrete pavement, according to the criminal complaint filed in Lebanon Municipal Court.
- The victim suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and swelling to his brain, court records stated.
