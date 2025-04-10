Man gets prison in killing of reported Harrison Twp. Boost Mobile burglar

Abdellatif was accused of killing 36-year-old Larry Swain Jr., of Troy, on Jan. 10, 2023.

He told Montgomery County Sheriff’s investigators that he lived upstairs from his family’s Boost Mobile at 3801 N. Dixie Drive and overnight he heard noises coming from the store.

He said he went down the exterior stairs armed with a handgun, then went to the front of the business, seeing a burglar inside, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He then fired multiple shots through the front window, hitting the burglar several times before the burglar ran from the business, the prosecutor’s office said.

Shortly after, Dayton police were dispatched to a house on North Horton Street for a person who had been shot, later identified as Swain, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Swain was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

A 16-year-old girl who was with Swain at the time of the burglary was also taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Abdellatif was originally charged with murder, felonious assault, reckless homicide and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, but those were dismissed as part of a plea agreement where he instead plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.