Trotwood man gets up to 3 years for shooting at truck on I-75 in Vandalia

The driver of a box truck called 911 around 9:40 p.m. May 2, 2022, to report he was shot at while driving on Interstate 75, and that he exchanged gunfire with the shooter after he stopped near the Knights Inn at 7575 Poe Ave., he said.

“I just got in a shootout with somebody that was following me,” the man said. “They shot at my tires. They shot at my truck.”

The man said the other person, later identified as Miller, drove off in a silver Jeep.

Medics took the man to Kettering Health Dayton.

Miller was on probation at the time of the shooting after he was released four months earlier, in January 2022, for an aggravated robbery conviction in Montgomery County.

