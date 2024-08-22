Man gets up to 3 years in prison for shooting at co-worker at Dayton grocery

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By
Aug 22, 2024
A Dayton man was sentenced to up to three years in prison for shooting at a co-worker multiple times in November following an argument at a grocery store.

Brandon Christopher Byrd, 30, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton to two to three years in prison and received jail time credit for 211 days according to sentencing documents filed Thursday. He pleaded guilty July 30 to one count of felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Byrd was working at the H&L Market at 1627 N. Gettysburg Ave. when just after 5 p.m. Nov. 22, 2023, he got into an argument with a co-worker. Byrd challenged the other worker to a fight and went outside before returning with a handgun, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

ExploreDayton man accused of shooting friend in head pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Byrd is accused of firing at his co-worker four or five times before fleeing.

Officers who responded to the grocery store found bullet damage in the area behind the meat counter.

A detective reviewed surveillance video and noted that three women and another man were near the mean counter during the gunfire and were at risk of injury, the affidavit stated.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

