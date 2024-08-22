Man gets up to 3 years in prison for shooting at co-worker at Dayton grocery

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Byrd was working at the H&L Market at 1627 N. Gettysburg Ave. when just after 5 p.m. Nov. 22, 2023, he got into an argument with a co-worker. Byrd challenged the other worker to a fight and went outside before returning with a handgun, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Byrd is accused of firing at his co-worker four or five times before fleeing.

Officers who responded to the grocery store found bullet damage in the area behind the meat counter.

A detective reviewed surveillance video and noted that three women and another man were near the mean counter during the gunfire and were at risk of injury, the affidavit stated.