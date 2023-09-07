BreakingNews
Man headed to prison for wrong-way OVI crash on US 35 in Dayton

A 77-year-old man headed to prison will never again be allowed to drive following a February wrong-way OVI crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton.

Frank Ronald Johnson Sr. of Dayton was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell to four to six years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He pleaded guilty July 31 to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two felony OVI charges.

Johnson was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer east in the west lanes of U.S. 35 in Dayton just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 2022, near James H. McGee Boulevard, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The Trailblazer struck a westbound 1999 Toyota Camry after its driver swerved but was unable to avoid the collision. The impact forced the car to rotate counterclockwise and overturn before coming to rest on its passenger side.

The Trailblazer then struck a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on, the report stated.

The driver of the Camry, a 19-year-old Riverside woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The pickup driver was not injured, but Johnson was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. The report stated Johnson’s blood-alcohol content level tested at .234, which is nearly three times Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.

Johnson’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, and he had prior misdemeanor OVI convictions in February 2016 in Vandalia Municipal Court and in March 2016 and January 2017 in Dayton Municipal Court, according to his indictment.

In addition to his prison term, Johnson also will serve three years of probation, lifetime driver’s license suspension and was fined $1,350.

