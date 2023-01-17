Man indicted, accused of shooting man over the way he talked to sister

“Mr. Persons was reported to have stated, ‘You speaking pretty fly to my sister over the phone and I been letting you slide for awhile now.’ [The victim said] “Well, if you gonna pop me then just do it.’ Mr. Persons stepped back and fired the weapon,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim was hit in the hip.

Police later arrested Persons at his home in Trotwood. He remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.