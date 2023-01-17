BreakingNews
Man indicted, accused of shooting man over the way he talked to sister

Crime & Law
By
10 minutes ago

A Trotwood indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting another man earlier this month for “speaking pretty fly” to his sister.

Kevin G. Persons Jr., 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, plus one count of tampering with evidence.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called Jan. 7 to Miami Valley Hospital for a gunshot victim who arrived for treatment.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive in Dayton following an argument about the way the victim had been talking to the suspect’s sister, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Persons was reported to have stated, ‘You speaking pretty fly to my sister over the phone and I been letting you slide for awhile now.’ [The victim said] “Well, if you gonna pop me then just do it.’ Mr. Persons stepped back and fired the weapon,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim was hit in the hip.

Police later arrested Persons at his home in Trotwood. He remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

