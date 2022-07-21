Man pleads guilty in Kettering child sex abuse, child porn case

Steven Richard Campbell entered guilty pleas in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. All other charges were dismissed.

He was indicted in March 2021 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition, which involved a 15-year-old known to him, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.