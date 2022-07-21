dayton-daily-news logo
Man pleads guilty in Kettering child sex abuse, child porn case

Steven Richard Campbell

Steven Richard Campbell

Crime & Law
42 minutes ago

A 59-year-old Kettering man pleaded guilty Thursday to several felony charges after a child sexual abuse investigation led to child pornography charges.

Steven Richard Campbell entered guilty pleas in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. All other charges were dismissed.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering child sex abuse investigation leads to child porn indictment

He was indicted in March 2021 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition, which involved a 15-year-old known to him, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

“As part of that investigation, Kettering police obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s electronic equipment. A search of those items revealed a number of sexually explicit images of minors that appear to have been downloaded from the internet,” Flannagan said.

He was indicted in May 2021 for 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Campbell remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing next month.

