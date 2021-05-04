Kettering man jailed in child sex case now indicted for child porn

A Kettering man already facing child sexual abuse charges was indicted Monday on more than a dozen child pornography charges.
Steven R. Campbell, 58, is charged with 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury report.
He was indicted March 29 for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition and has pleaded not guilty, court records show.
Campbell is scheduled to appear Wednesday for a hearing in the original case. During that hearing, he will be arraigned on the new charges.
Campbell is held on $10,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been jailed since his March 19 arrest by Kettering police.
We are working to learn more information about the charges against Campbell.