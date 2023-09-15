Man pleads guilty in Oakwood child pornography case

A Dayton man is scheduled to be sentenced on child pornography charges after he pleaded guilty.

Scott J. Rairden, 51, pleaded guilty Friday via a bill of information to eight counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance. He could face a fine of up to $2,500 and from six to 12 months in prison per charge, according to a plea document filed with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He will also be on probation for five years after any prison term has ended.

Rairden will also be found as a Tier I sex offender, court documents said, meaning he will need to register his address each year for the next 15 years. He is currently free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.

As part of the guilty plea, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, documents said.

Rairden was originally charged on the dismissed counts after the Oakwood Public Safety Department received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that he was downloading and trading child pornography on Twitter in the city, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A bill of information was filed Thursday on the eight counts which Rairden ended up pleading guilty to.