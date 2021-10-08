Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of Harrison Twp. woman, attacks at jail

Clark is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, with each have three-year firearm specifications. He also faces improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Clark was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 22 years.

“This defendant is undoubtedly a very violent and dangerous person. He shot a completely innocent stranger to death and assaulted other inmates and a corrections officer while in jail,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. “He deserved a lengthy term of incarceration to protect the community.”