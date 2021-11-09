Man seriously injured in weekend shooting in Dayton

A man was in serious condition Monday following a shooting at Summit Square Apartments in Dayton Saturday.
Police were dispatch to the apartment complex just after 3 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Jason Hall.
“Upon arrival they discovered a 28-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds,” he said Monday. “This individual was removed to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.”
The initial investigation indicates the shooting was the result of a disturbance between multiple people, Hall said.
Homicide detectives were also called to the apartment complex to investigate.
Anyone with information should call the Dayton Police Department 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
