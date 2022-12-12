Man shot in the arm in Harrison Twp., deputies seek suspects

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the arm Sunday night.
Around 9:48 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man shot in the right bicep, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies applied a tourniquet until paramedics could enter. Harrison Twp. Fire Department transported the victim to Kettering Health Dayton with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
A witness reported two male suspects — possibly juveniles — came to the apartment before one went inside and took something from the living room, while the other one waited outside, according to a press release.
When the first male left the apartment, he reportedly fired a shot at the victim, who was walking on Palisades Drive toward the apartment.
Both male suspects then fled on foot.
The shooting remains under investigation.
