Man shot in the arm in Harrison Twp., deputies seek suspects

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the arm Sunday night.

Around 9:48 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man shot in the right bicep, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies applied a tourniquet until paramedics could enter. Harrison Twp. Fire Department transported the victim to Kettering Health Dayton with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

A witness reported two male suspects — possibly juveniles — came to the apartment before one went inside and took something from the living room, while the other one waited outside, according to a press release.

When the first male left the apartment, he reportedly fired a shot at the victim, who was walking on Palisades Drive toward the apartment.

Both male suspects then fled on foot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

