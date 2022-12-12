Man shot in the arm in Harrison Twp., deputies seek suspects

Around 9:48 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man shot in the right bicep, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies applied a tourniquet until paramedics could enter. Harrison Twp. Fire Department transported the victim to Kettering Health Dayton with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.