Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Trotwood shooting

40 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday evening in Trotwood and then involved in a crash immediately after it.

The man had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and no injuries as a result of the crash, according to Trotwood police.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hoover Avenue and state Route 4 around 4:50 p.m. Detectives were also called to the scene.

Suspect information is unknown at this time, according to police.

We will update this story as more details are available.

