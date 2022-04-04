Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Trotwood shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday evening in Trotwood and then involved in a crash immediately after it.
The man had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and no injuries as a result of the crash, according to Trotwood police.
Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hoover Avenue and state Route 4 around 4:50 p.m. Detectives were also called to the scene.
Suspect information is unknown at this time, according to police.
We will update this story as more details are available.
