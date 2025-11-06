Manager of Huber Heights spa gets probation for prostitution-related charge

Breaking: UPDATE: I-75 North reopens in Dayton following deadly 4-vehicle crash

Crime & Law
The manager of a Huber Heights massage business has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to allegedly offering an undercover officer sex acts.

Xiuzhen Liu, 57, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan D. Solle to up to five years of probation on a charge of procuring.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, procuring is a first-degree misdemeanor for getting another person to pay for a prostitute or brothel, or for arranging for someone to patronize a prostitute.

Liu was charged after police received a tip about possible prostitution at Shanghai Spa at 7009 Taylorsville Road, the prosecutor’s office said.

In April 2024, police sent an undercover officer to the spa, who was offered sex acts.

