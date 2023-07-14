X

Miamisburg man avoids jail time in child pornography case

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago

A Miamisburg man avoids jail time in a child pornography case but was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Bradley S. Boy, 57, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty last month to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

ExploreRELATED: Miamisburg man indicted in child pornography case

The case was investigated starting in 2017 by the Miamisburg Police Department after a teen girl, now in her early 20s, reported it to her mother, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case involved a lengthy forensic examination of cellphones that delayed the case, the prosecutor’s office said.

Boy also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 180 days with the sheriff’s office for 25 years.

As part of his plea, two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dismissed, according to his plea documents.

In Other News
1
Woman says gunfire was accidental after man shot, killed in Dayton
2
1 killed, 2 injured after 3 shootings within 8 hours in Dayton
3
Trial set for ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor indicted on...
4
At least 1 injured in Thursday morning shooting in Dayton
5
Woman reportedly shot in eye in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top