Miamisburg man avoids jail time in child pornography case

A Miamisburg man avoids jail time in a child pornography case but was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Bradley S. Boy, 57, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty last month to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The case was investigated starting in 2017 by the Miamisburg Police Department after a teen girl, now in her early 20s, reported it to her mother, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case involved a lengthy forensic examination of cellphones that delayed the case, the prosecutor’s office said.

Boy also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 180 days with the sheriff’s office for 25 years.

As part of his plea, two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dismissed, according to his plea documents.