Miamisburg man pleads guilty to federal wire fraud scheme

A Miamisburg man has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $700,000 from elderly victims, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Ronald Scott Daley, 53, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion as part of a plea agreement, the release said. The charges carry a recommended sentence of up to 5 years in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Daley defrauded elderly victims from 2012 to 2020 while he was employed at a life insurance brokerage firm, where he advised elderly clients on life insurance and annuity products.
He reportedly convinced the elderly clients to withdraw assets from the brokerage firm and deposit the funds into their own personal accounts, then to make payments to a bank account that Daley controlled.
In this way, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Daley defrauded three victims of more than $707,000 in total, which he agreed to pay back in restitution.
About the Author