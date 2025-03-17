Miamisburg man pleads guilty to having child sexual abuse material in online accounts

The charges could include fines of up to $5,000 and prison time of six to 18 months for each count, followed by up to five years community control.

He will also be found a Tier II sex offender, and will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

A total of 21 more counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor will be dismissed as part of the agreement.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said police began investigating Adkins after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified Miamisburg police that he had child sexual abuse material in his online accounts.

Investigators found 26 images and videos during a search of his devices, the prosecutor’s office said. None of the children are believed to be local.

At the time of writing, Adkins was not booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail website. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 10.