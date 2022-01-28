Hamburger icon
Moraine man in standoff indicted; he threatened to shoot officers, police say

David Allen Mills

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
37 minutes ago

A Moraine man indicted Friday was involved in a nearly five-hour standoff earlier this month after police said he threatened to shoot them when they tried to arrest him on a warrant.

David Allen Mills, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic, two counts of misuse of a 911 system and a misdemeanor telephone harassment charge.

When officers knocked on the door around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19 to a mobile home in the first block of Aloha Drive in the Village Community off Dryden Road to arrest Mills for misuse of 911 systems, he reportedly said: “I have a shotgun. I will shoot you,” a Moraine Police Division incident report stated.

The comments led police to request the Kettering Regional SWAT team, which eventually forced entry after Mills did not respond to loudspeaker commands, cellphone calls over a period of several hours and also did not come out when officers threw a gas canister through a window, police said.

Mills, who had barricaded the door from the inside, was taken into custody just before 9:20 p.m. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

