Moraine man in standoff indicted; he threatened to shoot officers, police say

David Allen Mills, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic, two counts of misuse of a 911 system and a misdemeanor telephone harassment charge.

When officers knocked on the door around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19 to a mobile home in the first block of Aloha Drive in the Village Community off Dryden Road to arrest Mills for misuse of 911 systems, he reportedly said: “I have a shotgun. I will shoot you,” a Moraine Police Division incident report stated.