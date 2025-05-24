Multi-vehicle, multi-county chase ends with at least 1 juvenile in custody, other suspects at large

A three-vehicle chase across multiple counties ended in an arrest Saturday, though other suspects remained at large.

In a Facebook post by the Brookville Police Department, police said that early Saturday an unknown number of people went into unlocked vehicles to steal personal items, and stole at least two vehicles.

One of the people used “a device” to start the vehicle, police said.

“Officers located three vehicles in a neighborhood and attempted to stop them, but the suspects fled,” police said in the post.

ExploreShots reported on Dayton street, crews no longer on scene

Police said one pursuit ended in Richmond, Indiana, where law enforcement tried to use stop sticks to end the chase. However, police said that Richmond police were still searching for the suspects in that pursuit.

At least one juvenile suspect was taken into custody in Trotwood in one of the stolen vehicles.

Many items that had been taken from vehicles in the city were also recovered, according to police.

“If you have any video footage that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact us,” police said. “We are working to identify the rest of the individuals involved.”

