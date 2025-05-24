Multi-vehicle, multi-county chase ends with at least 1 juvenile in custody, other suspects at large

One of the people used “a device” to start the vehicle, police said.

“Officers located three vehicles in a neighborhood and attempted to stop them, but the suspects fled,” police said in the post.

Police said one pursuit ended in Richmond, Indiana, where law enforcement tried to use stop sticks to end the chase. However, police said that Richmond police were still searching for the suspects in that pursuit.

At least one juvenile suspect was taken into custody in Trotwood in one of the stolen vehicles.

Many items that had been taken from vehicles in the city were also recovered, according to police.

“If you have any video footage that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact us,” police said. “We are working to identify the rest of the individuals involved.”