NEW DETAILS: Greene County couple in their 80s found dead may have been locked out of home

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
30 minutes ago

The deaths of a Greene County husband and wife in their 80s are under investigation after a relative called from overseas and said they hadn’t heard from their family members in weeks.

Rufus Freeman, 88, and his wife, 84-year-old Mary Freeman, were found dead Friday at their home in the 1200 block of Brush Row Road in Xenia Twp. The investigation is ongoing, but Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said there are no signs of foul play nor suspicious circumstances.

“At this time it appears that the couple may have become locked out of their residence and sought shelter in their vehicle,” Anger stated on Tuesday.

A man called 911 from the United Kingdom on Friday afternoon and said he and his wife hadn’t heard from her sister and brother-in-law recently, according to dispatch records.

“The 26th of January was the last time we’ve got any email correspondence,” the caller said. “We’ve just phoned the post office where they have a post office box, and they’ve been collecting their mail for about two to three weeks.”

The sheriff said his office cannot speculate on the causes of death as they await the coroner’s ruling.

“This unfortunate event can serve as a reminder to check on your elderly neighbors. The public can keep an eye out for unusual circumstances such as mail and/or newspapers accumulating, lack of movement around a residence. … If anyone has concerns for a neighbor, the sheriff’s office can do a welfare check,” Anger said.

