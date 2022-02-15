NEW DETAILS: Greene County couple in their 80s found dead may have been locked out of home

Rufus Freeman, 88, and his wife, 84-year-old Mary Freeman, were found dead Friday at their home in the 1200 block of Brush Row Road in Xenia Twp. The investigation is ongoing, but Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said there are no signs of foul play nor suspicious circumstances.

“At this time it appears that the couple may have become locked out of their residence and sought shelter in their vehicle,” Anger stated on Tuesday.