New Lebanon pursuit ends in crash

Crime & Law
By
58 minutes ago
Suspect taken to hospital for injuries to head, leg

A woman was taken to the hospital after a New Lebanon police pursuit ended with her crashing into two other vehicles.

According to a release, New Lebanon officers pulled over a vehicle with no visible license plate at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the vehicle stopped, the driver quickly jumped out, followed by the passenger climbing into the driver’s seat and sped off.

Police chased the fleeing vehicle about 1.3 miles until it crashed into two other vehicles and came to a stop.

According to the release, the woman suffered a cut on her forehead and an injured leg, and police took her to the hospital to be treated. The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were checked by paramedics at the scene.

The woman had an outstanding warrant, police said, but police would seek felony charges for this incident. The initial driver was not found, and the ownership of the vehicle is undetermined, according to the release.

