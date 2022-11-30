2 in hospital after crash reportedly involving RTA vehicle

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly involving a Greater Dayton RTA vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Dayton.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, an officer reported the crash at U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive at 3:17 p.m., saying that one of the vehicles was possibly an RTA paratransit vehicle.
The RTA paratransit program gives rides to certified customers with disabilities that make them unable to ride the normal buses, according to the RTA’s website.
Medics took two people to the hospital in unknown condition.
