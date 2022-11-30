dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 in hospital after crash reportedly involving RTA vehicle

Local News
By
57 minutes ago

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly involving a Greater Dayton RTA vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Dayton.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, an officer reported the crash at U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive at 3:17 p.m., saying that one of the vehicles was possibly an RTA paratransit vehicle.

ExploreCash blowing around I-71 Tuesday causes deputies to close highway in Warren County

The RTA paratransit program gives rides to certified customers with disabilities that make them unable to ride the normal buses, according to the RTA’s website.

Medics took two people to the hospital in unknown condition.

In Other News
1
Lower license standards for beauty, hair pass Ohio legislature
2
Voice of Business: Dayton region secures the future of Honda
3
Amoxicillin shortage causing concern for local parents of young...
4
Sinclair to launch nursing bachelor’s degree program to address...
5
Fairborn schools consider tax levy to cover inflated costs of new high...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top