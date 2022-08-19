BreakingNews
Here’s how the Dayton Daily News investigated questions about a local rental assistance program
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Nurse accused of stealing drugs from patients at Englewood retirement community

Fairborn suing more than 30 businesses about PFAS chemicals in drinking water. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Fairborn suing more than 30 businesses about PFAS chemicals in drinking water. FILE

Crime & Law
By
33 minutes ago

A nurse is accused of stealing narcotics from patients in her care at an Englewood retirement community.

Rachel Nicole Shupert, 42, of Brookville was issued a summons to appear for her Sept. 1 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two felony counts of theft of drugs.

ExploreMan charged in Englewood catalytic converter thefts

Shupert worked as a Registered Nurse at Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Road in Englewood.

“Staff noticed patients were missing medications and reported the matter to law enforcement,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan, who added that the medications involved were narcotics.

The thefts were alleged to have happened July 13, according to her Wednesday grand jury indictment.

Shupert’s license from the Ohio Board of Nursing remains active, according to the state’s online license database.

In Other News
1
Police still seek Middletown man who rammed cruiser, escaped
2
Police investigate ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Dayton garage as...
3
Firefighters respond to 5 fires at same Dayton house in 36 hours; 1 in...
4
Dayton man indicted for murder in 2-month-old son’s death
5
Bond $10M for man charged in 4 Butler Twp. shooting deaths

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top